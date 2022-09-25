MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
MBIA Trading Down 3.5 %
MBIA stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $516.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.10.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MBIA (MBI)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.