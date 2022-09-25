MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MBIA Trading Down 3.5 %

MBIA stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $516.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

About MBIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MBIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

