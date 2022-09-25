OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.98

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 95 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,668 shares of company stock worth $2,033,934. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

