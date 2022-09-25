American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $42.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.