abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives GBX 171.67 Average PT from Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.67 ($2.07).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of abrdn to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 137.45 ($1.66) on Thursday. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.68 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 35.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

