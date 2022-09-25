Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.49

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
