Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $113.77

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.77 and last traded at $113.90, with a volume of 27260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,689,000 after purchasing an additional 368,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,177,000 after purchasing an additional 331,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,122,000 after acquiring an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

