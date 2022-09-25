Contrasting Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 2.46% 14.85% 4.90% Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $885.20 million 1.03 $7.76 million $0.45 42.42 Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.57 $45.62 million $0.85 13.54

This table compares Blucora and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blucora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blucora and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00

Blucora presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Blucora.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Blucora on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

