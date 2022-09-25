Contrasting Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lincoln National has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lincoln National and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $19.23 billion 0.40 $1.41 billion $4.80 9.30 Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Delwinds Insurance Acquisition.

77.4% of Lincoln National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lincoln National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln National and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National 4.45% 7.82% 0.35% Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A -8.93% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lincoln National and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 0 6 3 0 2.33 Delwinds Insurance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln National presently has a consensus price target of $61.90, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Lincoln National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Delwinds Insurance Acquisition.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Delwinds Insurance Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.