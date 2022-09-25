FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $215.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average of $216.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $266.79.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.