FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $225.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

