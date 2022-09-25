Critical Analysis: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NaaS Technology and PCS Edventures!.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com 20.19% 234.89% 35.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NaaS Technology and PCS Edventures!.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.40 -$38.99 million N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com $4.07 million 1.39 $730,000.00 $0.01 4.50

PCS Edventures!.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats NaaS Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

