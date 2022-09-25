Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.65.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
