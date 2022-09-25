AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Down 7.1 %

AIR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51. AAR has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Activity

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 75.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.