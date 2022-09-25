Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.87.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:BXP opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $75.84 and a twelve month high of $133.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
