Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.87.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $75.84 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Insider Activity

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

