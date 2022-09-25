BTIG Research Downgrades Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Neutral

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 5.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

