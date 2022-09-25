Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.26 on Friday. Spok has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

In related news, Director Randy Hyun acquired 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,123.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 139,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $1,018,442.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 809,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,038.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Hyun purchased 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at $54,123.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 319,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,899. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Spok by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 670,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 536,106 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Spok by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spok by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spok in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

