United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $53.10 Average PT from Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 1,103.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 230,470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

