Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $365.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $365.58.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $295.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.63. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $291.89 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

