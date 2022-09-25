Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,496 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,496 ($18.08).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCDO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 553.40 ($6.69) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 778.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 894.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82.
Insider Transactions at Ocado Group
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.