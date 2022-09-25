Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,496 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,496 ($18.08).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCDO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 553.40 ($6.69) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 778.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 894.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Insider Transactions at Ocado Group

Ocado Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

