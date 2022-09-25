Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $60.00

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,980,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 287,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,947,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,525,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 5.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

