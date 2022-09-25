AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $69.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppLovin Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $914,943,000. NetEase Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $120,999,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $45,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

