Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $127.85

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,919,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,919,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,593. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

