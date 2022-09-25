Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $139.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,413,000 after acquiring an additional 621,035 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after buying an additional 478,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after buying an additional 397,774 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after buying an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 689.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 148,619 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WING opened at $125.25 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.