Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $139.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.11.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,413,000 after acquiring an additional 621,035 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after buying an additional 478,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after buying an additional 397,774 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after buying an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 689.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 148,619 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Trading Down 1.7 %
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 56.72%.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.