Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.86.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $118,064.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,463.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $118,064.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,463.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,132 shares in the company, valued at $752,099.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,790,926 shares of company stock valued at $287,430,689 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

