Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $121.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

