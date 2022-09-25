Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Price Target at $39.67

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $38.66 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.59.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,746 shares of company stock valued at $19,538,088 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after buying an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

