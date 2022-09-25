Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $106.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.77.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 249,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter.
Rapid7 Stock Down 1.5 %
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current year.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
