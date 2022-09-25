Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $57.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Glaukos by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Glaukos by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

