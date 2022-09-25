First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $16.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 568,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 303,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.