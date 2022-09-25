Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $146.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

