Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $89.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.73.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

MCHP opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 392,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 135,878 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $11,468,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.