Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

