Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut by Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $10.09 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

KB Home Trading Up 2.3 %

KBH opened at $27.20 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC increased its position in KB Home by 99.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $21,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 409,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

