Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

