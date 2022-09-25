Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.65 price objective on the stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of CETEF opened at 0.47 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 0.90.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

