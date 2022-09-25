Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Raised to C$38.50 at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BADFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

BADFF stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.