Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Sector Perform

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,921.11.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of ASOMY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.