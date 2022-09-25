Comparing A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Velodyne Lidar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 23.71 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -4.42 Velodyne Lidar $61.92 million 3.42 -$212.24 million ($0.94) -1.03

A2Z Smart Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Velodyne Lidar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61% Velodyne Lidar -384.36% -65.56% -51.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for A2Z Smart Technologies and Velodyne Lidar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Velodyne Lidar 2 1 1 0 1.75

A2Z Smart Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 682.57%. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $3.98, indicating a potential upside of 312.09%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Velodyne Lidar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

