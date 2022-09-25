Reviewing Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) & Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -25.43% -20.59% -11.64% Cognyte Software -9.17% -23.12% -11.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Cognyte Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.42 billion 0.33 -$249.30 million ($1.46) -1.32 Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.69 -$14.89 million ($0.61) -8.00

Cognyte Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft Cloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kingsoft Cloud and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 1 4 0 0 1.80 Cognyte Software 0 3 2 0 2.40

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 922.14%. Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 171.52%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Kingsoft Cloud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.