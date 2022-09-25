Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) vs. Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Critical Analysis

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) and Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pyxis Oncology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vallon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,834.43%. Pyxis Oncology has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 936.27%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pyxis Oncology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -162.43% -108.06% Pyxis Oncology N/A -53.76% -37.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 20.77 -$9.30 million ($1.23) -0.25 Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$75.97 million N/A N/A

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Oncology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals beats Pyxis Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors. The company's antibody drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates comprise of PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC to treat NSCLC, breast cancer, and other solid tumors; PYX-202, an investigational novel ADC for treatment of SCLC, soft tissue sarcoma, and other solid tumors; and PYX-203, an investigational ADC for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myeloid dysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

