Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOZ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.96.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.92. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.40.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In other Marathon Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 in the last three months.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

