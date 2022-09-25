Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$1.75

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. Cowen increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. ATB Capital raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:ACB opened at C$1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

