PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $51.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $39.15 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.