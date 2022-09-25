PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $51.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.21.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Featured Articles
