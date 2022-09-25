Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.97

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

