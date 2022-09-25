Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Target Price at $15.88

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

