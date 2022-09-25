Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Target Price at C$67.42

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.42.

ATD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$54.53 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.77. The firm has a market cap of C$55.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

