NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $255.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $189.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.46.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

