Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 115.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.75 ($1.40).

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 77.68 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.80. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 53.92 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12). Insiders bought 7,253 shares of company stock worth $604,128 in the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

