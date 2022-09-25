DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $5.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.52. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 929.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

