Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $23.50

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

DCT stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -145.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 43,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.